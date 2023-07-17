2,339 dengue and 1,630 malaria cases registered in Andhra Pradesh in six months

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To combat the spread of malaria, dengue, and other diseases in the State, the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department has been actively screening and diagnosing fever cases. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Vemireddy Ramireddy informed that in the past six months, a total of 35,22,451 individuals with fever were screened, of which 1,630 cases were malaria cases.

A total of 40,194 serum samples of symptomatic dengue cases were also collected, out of which 2,329 were tested positive at 54 identified sentinel surveillance hospitals.“To ensure accessible and free treatment for malaria and dengue, the government has been providing medical care under the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme. Additionally, 25.95 lakh of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) have been distributed in tribal malaria risk areas and other affected regions. To tackle the breeding of mosquitoes, the government has released one crore Gambusia fish in identified water bodies. These fishes aid in controlling mosquito larvae, thus minimising the risk of disease transmission,” Vemireddy added.

Elaborating more about the measures taken by the government, Vemireddy stated that the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department conducted two rounds of indoor residual spray operations in 1,969 malaria-risk villages with a total population of 4.72 lakh. The first round of spraying was completed between 15th April and 30th June, while the second round commenced from July 1 onwards.

In their fight against dengue, the department organised various activities during the Anti-Dengue Month, observed in July, to raise public awareness and participation. The ANMs and volunteers conducted house-to-house visits in urban areas, identifying and eliminating Aedes mosquito breeding sites.

The director also informed that Health Minister Vidudala Rajini and Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu and Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare J Nivas directed officials to take stringent measures to combat the seasonal diseases. State consultants of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme were also directed to conduct visits to the districts.

VIJAYAWADA: To combat the spread of malaria, dengue, and other diseases in the State, the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department has been actively screening and diagnosing fever cases. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Vemireddy Ramireddy informed that in the past six months, a total of 35,22,451 individuals with fever were screened, of which 1,630 cases were malaria cases. A total of 40,194 serum samples of symptomatic dengue cases were also collected, out of which 2,329 were tested positive at 54 identified sentinel surveillance hospitals.“To ensure accessible and free treatment for malaria and dengue, the government has been providing medical care under the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme. Additionally, 25.95 lakh of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) have been distributed in tribal malaria risk areas and other affected regions. To tackle the breeding of mosquitoes, the government has released one crore Gambusia fish in identified water bodies. These fishes aid in controlling mosquito larvae, thus minimising the risk of disease transmission,” Vemireddy added. Elaborating more about the measures taken by the government, Vemireddy stated that the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department conducted two rounds of indoor residual spray operations in 1,969 malaria-risk villages with a total population of 4.72 lakh. The first round of spraying was completed between 15th April and 30th June, while the second round commenced from July 1 onwards.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In their fight against dengue, the department organised various activities during the Anti-Dengue Month, observed in July, to raise public awareness and participation. The ANMs and volunteers conducted house-to-house visits in urban areas, identifying and eliminating Aedes mosquito breeding sites. The director also informed that Health Minister Vidudala Rajini and Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu and Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare J Nivas directed officials to take stringent measures to combat the seasonal diseases. State consultants of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme were also directed to conduct visits to the districts.