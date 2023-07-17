Narsaraopet tense as YSRC-TDP workers clash

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district as TDP and YSRC party workers attacked each other over on Sunday.Speaking to TNIE, Narasaraopet Circle Inspector of Police, Bakthavatsala Reddy, one Gopi, a local businessman had an property for Rs 4 crore. Gopi had allegedly taken debts from many people and had left the town recently.

Challa Subbarao, local TDP leader and one of the many people who gave debt to Gopi, allegedly occupied a villa that belonged to Gopi. Seeing this, the other people, including local YSRC members who also owe money from Gopi, asked Subbarao to sell the house and share the money, to which Subba Rao refused. This led to an argument between them and the verbal spat soon turned into violence.

According to the information reaching here, the situation tensed after TDP district in charge Aravinda Babu reached the spot and that led to a clash between TDP and YSRC workers. According to the primary information received, the two parties pelted stones at each other and attacked each other with sticks.

Upon receiving the information, local police rushed to the spot and managed to separate the two groups.

Bakthavatsala Reddy informed that three vehicles were slightly damaged including a police vehicle and two cars. No one was injured in the clash. We have launched an investigation, Reddy added.

