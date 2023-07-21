17 new medical colleges to come up in AP: Rajini

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major infra boost, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed to set up 17 medical colleges, apart from the 11 existing ones in the State. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, State health minister Vidadala Rajini said that five medical colleges with world-class infrastructure will start functioning from the current academic year, while five others will be functional from the next academic year.

The minister stated that the State government has already initiated measures to make the new medical colleges financially sustainable.

“A rational fee structure has been proposed by the officials to make the colleges financially self-sufficient. Students have been facing financial constraints as they have to shell out huge amounts of money in order to pay high fees for medical courses abroad. The new medical colleges in the State will help benefit medical aspirants. The interests of SC, ST and BC students will not be affected,” the minister asserted.

As part of the proposed fee structure by the government, Rs 15,000 will be charged for general category students, Rs 12 lakh will be charged for category B seats and Rs 20 lakh for NRIs annually.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Vidadala Rajini emphasised that political parties must support the State government’s endeavour to improve the health and medical infrastructure, instead of criticising it. “Unlike the TDP regime, the YSRC govt is setting up 17 new medical colleges in the State.”

