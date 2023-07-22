6 districts in Andhra Pradesh on high alert as Godavari in spate

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/AMALAPURAM: Incessant rains in the upper catchment areas of Telangana and Maharashtra over the past four days has resulted in the rising inflows to the River Godavari, prompting the authorities to sound a high alert in flood-prone mandals of six districts, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

As surplus water at the rate of 10 lakh cusecs was released at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage near Rajamahendravaram, water-level in the River rose to 11.70 feet as of 9 pm on Friday. First warning is likely to be issued once the water level reaches 11.75 ft. A second warning will be issued, once the water-level breaches the 13.75 ft mark at the barrage.Residents living in the low-lying areas of the six districts have been advised to shift to relief centres, if the inflows to the river rise.

Surge in water levels is likely to affect 40 villages in 17 of the total 22 mandals in Konaseema district. Villages located along the Godavari, including Alamuru, Kapileswarapuram, K Gangavaram, Katrenikona, I Polavaram, Mummidivaram, P Gannavaram, Malikipuram, Razole, Amalapuram, Allavaram, Atreyapuram, and Ravulapalem, are facing the flood’s impact.

All passenger boats and barges have been suspended at Kotipalli-Mukteswaram, Ganti-Ganti Pedapudi Lanka, and several other areas.District collector Himanshu Shukla has ordered seven boats to be available at critical locations to facilitate emergency transportation. Revenue, health, ICDS, fire and disaster, electricity, telephones, RWS, R&B, and police departments have been directed to stay alert, in case a potential emergency arises. Vulnerable areas have been identified to streamline flood control operations.

As floodwaters breach the banks of the Godavari, the river revetment has eroded in several areas. Kondukuduru village in Ainavilli mandal has suffered damage, with coconut trees and horticulture crops washed away. Additionally, the transplanted paddy crops in Mummidivaram, I Polavaram, and Katrenikona mandals submerged in several areas.

Farmers, schoolchildren, and the general public have been urged to stay indoors. Holidays may be declared for schools, if the situation does not improve.In ASR district, 92 pregnant women have been shifted to primary health centres from flood-prone Koonavaram, Chintur, VR Puram, and Yetapaka mandals.

Meanwhile, first warning was withdrawn in Bhadrachalam as the water level receded to 42.07 ft from 44 ft on Friday. However, first warning was issued in Chintur as the River Sabari is in spate. Chintur sub-collector’s office urged people in the four mandals to remain vigilant and move to rehabilitation centres if need arises.

In West Godavari, threat of the flood extended to island villages along the River Vasista, a tributary of the Godavari. District SP U Ravi Prakash also urged fishermen in Ponnapalli, Pantirevu, Pathanaarasapuram, and other flood-prone areas not to venture into the sea. He advised people in those regions to relocate to shelter homes as flood levels are expected to rise further in 24 hours.

In Eluru district, 16 villages, particularly in Velerupadu and Kukkunoor mandals, have been cut off from the outside world as roads have been inundated.Eluru collector Y Prasanna Venkatesh reviewed the flood situation on the ground and ensured National Disaster Responsive Force teams and boats have been deployed in sensitive areas to facilitate rescue operations, if necessary.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/AMALAPURAM: Incessant rains in the upper catchment areas of Telangana and Maharashtra over the past four days has resulted in the rising inflows to the River Godavari, prompting the authorities to sound a high alert in flood-prone mandals of six districts, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada and Alluri Sitarama Raju. As surplus water at the rate of 10 lakh cusecs was released at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage near Rajamahendravaram, water-level in the River rose to 11.70 feet as of 9 pm on Friday. First warning is likely to be issued once the water level reaches 11.75 ft. A second warning will be issued, once the water-level breaches the 13.75 ft mark at the barrage.Residents living in the low-lying areas of the six districts have been advised to shift to relief centres, if the inflows to the river rise. Surge in water levels is likely to affect 40 villages in 17 of the total 22 mandals in Konaseema district. Villages located along the Godavari, including Alamuru, Kapileswarapuram, K Gangavaram, Katrenikona, I Polavaram, Mummidivaram, P Gannavaram, Malikipuram, Razole, Amalapuram, Allavaram, Atreyapuram, and Ravulapalem, are facing the flood’s impact.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); All passenger boats and barges have been suspended at Kotipalli-Mukteswaram, Ganti-Ganti Pedapudi Lanka, and several other areas.District collector Himanshu Shukla has ordered seven boats to be available at critical locations to facilitate emergency transportation. Revenue, health, ICDS, fire and disaster, electricity, telephones, RWS, R&B, and police departments have been directed to stay alert, in case a potential emergency arises. Vulnerable areas have been identified to streamline flood control operations. As floodwaters breach the banks of the Godavari, the river revetment has eroded in several areas. Kondukuduru village in Ainavilli mandal has suffered damage, with coconut trees and horticulture crops washed away. Additionally, the transplanted paddy crops in Mummidivaram, I Polavaram, and Katrenikona mandals submerged in several areas. Farmers, schoolchildren, and the general public have been urged to stay indoors. Holidays may be declared for schools, if the situation does not improve.In ASR district, 92 pregnant women have been shifted to primary health centres from flood-prone Koonavaram, Chintur, VR Puram, and Yetapaka mandals. Meanwhile, first warning was withdrawn in Bhadrachalam as the water level receded to 42.07 ft from 44 ft on Friday. However, first warning was issued in Chintur as the River Sabari is in spate. Chintur sub-collector’s office urged people in the four mandals to remain vigilant and move to rehabilitation centres if need arises. In West Godavari, threat of the flood extended to island villages along the River Vasista, a tributary of the Godavari. District SP U Ravi Prakash also urged fishermen in Ponnapalli, Pantirevu, Pathanaarasapuram, and other flood-prone areas not to venture into the sea. He advised people in those regions to relocate to shelter homes as flood levels are expected to rise further in 24 hours. In Eluru district, 16 villages, particularly in Velerupadu and Kukkunoor mandals, have been cut off from the outside world as roads have been inundated.Eluru collector Y Prasanna Venkatesh reviewed the flood situation on the ground and ensured National Disaster Responsive Force teams and boats have been deployed in sensitive areas to facilitate rescue operations, if necessary.