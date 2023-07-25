Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Houses in R5 Zone will lead to socio-economic development of Amaravati’ 

Refuting Pawan’s claims on data theft, he said the actor’s only objective is to defame the government.

Published: 25th July 2023

Audimulapu Suresh

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Asserting that the construction of houses in the R5 Zone of the Amaravati capital region will be a turning point in the socio-economic development of the region, Minister for Municipal Administration Audimulapu Suresh lashed out at TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for hindering the government’s efforts to proving housing for poor.

“Naidu neglected the interests of the poor in the region and handed over lands to the Singapore consortium. When that plan did not work out, the TDP chief and his followers conspired to get the lands in one way or another. Later, Naidu was offended when we gave one cent of land to the poor,” he remarked while speaking to reporters on Monday evening. 

Further, the minister said the latest technology is being used for constructing the houses as early as possible. “We are building habitations in the R-5 Zone, not just houses,” Suresh added. 

Refuting Pawan’s claims on data theft, he said the actor’s only objective is to defame the government. He is doing it at the behest of the TDP chief, the minister added.

Finding fault with the false propaganda on TIDCO houses, Suresh said 2.63 lakh houses were assured and 70,000 of them were given to the beneficiaries after the YSRC took charge. 

“Another one lakh TIDCO houses with complete infrastructure in place will be ready by August last week,” he added.

