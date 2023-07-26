Home States Andhra Pradesh

77 projects in progress in AP under Sagarmala

Out of the total, 36 projects worth Rs 32,000 crore have been completed and 77 worth Rs 91,000 crore are at various stages of execution and development, he said.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under Sagarmala, 113 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 1.2 lakh crore have been identified for implementation in Andhra Pradesh, said Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, in a written reply to YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy’s query in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Union Minister said these projects include various categories such as modernisation of existing ports and terminals, RoRo and tourism jetties, enhancement of port connectivity, inland waterways, industrialisation around port, skill development, technology centres, etc. Out of the total, 36 projects worth Rs 32,000 crore have been completed and 77 worth Rs 91,000 crore are at various stages of execution and development, he said.

Implementation of the projects is done by the Central Line Ministries, State Maritime Boards, Major Ports and SPVs preferably through the private sector and Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode wherever feasible, the Union Minister explained.

Sonowal said his ministry carries out regular meetings with the stakeholders to understand the concerns and specific issues hindering the progress of implementation of projects and make requisite efforts to iron out the difficulties to ensure timely execution of the projects.

Further, the ministry from time to time holds Maritime States Development Council (MSDC) meetings and encourages coastal States/UTs to hold State Sagarmala Committee (SSC) meetings to create synergy among various stakeholders for speedy execution of Sagarmala projects.

