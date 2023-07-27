Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur GGH to get additional 10 outpatient registration counters

They had to wait in long queue lines to register their details which became a huge hassle.

Published: 27th July 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur GGH

Guntur GGH

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a huge relief to the patients, as many as 10 additional Outpatients (OP) centres are soon to be set up at Guntur GGH, which has been one of the major hospitals in the State and patients from across the State and neighbouring states visit the hospital. With an increasing number of patients in the hospital, especially for OP services, as over 3,000 patients visit the hospital daily, the existing six OP counters are no longer able to cater for the needs of the patients.

They had to wait in long queue lines to register their details which became a huge hassle. Observing this, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar instructed the officials to makeshift the unused shed on the premises of the hospital into OP counters and finish the works on a war footing. He recently visited the empty shed and discussed the progress of construction works with engineering officials. Speaking on the occasion, he said that in order to prevent overcrowding at the OP counters, the OP registration timings were extended.

The counters would be open from 8.30 am to 4 pm every day. Out of the ten counters, one counter would be allotted for transgenders and specially-abled patients to facilitate them, he added. He also instructed the officials to take necessary action to implement e-hospital services as part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission project and four supervising officials were appointed temporarily for the same, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Outpatients Guntur GGH

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp