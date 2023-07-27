Guntur GGH to get additional 10 outpatient registration counters

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a huge relief to the patients, as many as 10 additional Outpatients (OP) centres are soon to be set up at Guntur GGH, which has been one of the major hospitals in the State and patients from across the State and neighbouring states visit the hospital. With an increasing number of patients in the hospital, especially for OP services, as over 3,000 patients visit the hospital daily, the existing six OP counters are no longer able to cater for the needs of the patients. They had to wait in long queue lines to register their details which became a huge hassle. Observing this, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar instructed the officials to makeshift the unused shed on the premises of the hospital into OP counters and finish the works on a war footing. He recently visited the empty shed and discussed the progress of construction works with engineering officials. Speaking on the occasion, he said that in order to prevent overcrowding at the OP counters, the OP registration timings were extended. The counters would be open from 8.30 am to 4 pm every day. Out of the ten counters, one counter would be allotted for transgenders and specially-abled patients to facilitate them, he added. He also instructed the officials to take necessary action to implement e-hospital services as part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission project and four supervising officials were appointed temporarily for the same, he added.