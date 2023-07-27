No irrigation growth in Rayalaseema till Jagan’s ouster from power: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of ruining the State with his foolishness, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu termed him a traitor of Rayalaseema and felt that the backward region will achieve development only if Jagan is ousted from power.

Condemning the rescinding of 102 irrigation projects in Rayalaseema with a single GO, Naidu, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Wednesday, said the previous TDP regime had spent Rs 12,411 crore on the projects in its five-year term, compared to Rs 2,011 crore spent by the YSRC government.

Explaining the expenditure made on irrigation projects through a PowerPoint presentation, Naidu pointed out that while the TDP government had spent Rs 68,293 crore on all the irrigation projects between 2014 and 2019, the YSRC regime has now spent a mere 22,165 crore.

Naidu said the slow pace of work of various irrigation projects in Rayalaseema in the past four years was enough to term Jagan a traitor to the region. “No other Chief Minister has done such an injustice to Rayalaseema like Jagan till now,” he remarked.

“Jagan, without using any objectionable language, has the responsibility to answer the issues raised on behalf of the five crore people of the State. If no reply comes, then the people should get ready to dump the YSRC government in the Bay of Bengal,” Naidu said and promised to complete all the pending irrigation projects on a priority basis soon after the TDP returns to power in the State in the next elections.

We will develop Prakasam as pharma hub: Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to transform the erstwhile combined Prakasam district into a pharma hub once the party returns to power in 2024. Addressing a public meeting in Ongole as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Wednesday, he reaffirmed that the TDP will implement all the schemes announced in the name of ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’. Lokesh recalled that Ongole city witnessed development during the previous TDP regime due to the commitment of the then MLA Damacharla Janardhan.

