Second flood warning issued as Godavari rises at Dowleswaram in AP

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/VIJAYAWADA: The second flood warning at Dowleswaram Barrage was issued at 6.30 pm on Thursday as the water level in Godavari reached 13.75 feet. Since the morning, the flood level in the river has been increasing hour by hour. A high alert has been sounded in around 40 Lanka villages of the erstwhile East Godavari and West Godavari districts, located downstream of Dowleswaram. The water level in the river is likely to cross 14 feet mark by Friday.

Godavari river conservator Kasi Visveswara Rao said the inflows are around 15 lakh cusecs. Five vulnerable points on the flood banks have been identified and staff have been deployed there to monitor the water level in the river.Godavari tributaries Sabari, Kinnerasani, Pranahita, Manjari and Indravathi are also in spate. Inflows may go further up in the next two days and slowly recede thereafter, he predicted.

Road connectivity was cut off between Yetapaka and Chinturu, and Chinturu and VR Puran mandals. Horticulture gardens were submerged in Peravali. West Godavari and Eluru collectors issued orders to all the departments directing them to be on high alert. A flood warning was issued at the Yerra Kaluva project. “If the irrigation project gates are opened, precautions should be taken at Jangareddygudem, Nidadavolu, Nallajerla, Koyyalagudem and Tadepalligudem mandals,” the Collector said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took stock of the flood situation in Godavari with senior officials on Thursday evening, directed them to initiate measures to shift the affected people to relief centres.

The officials informed him that 458 villages in 42 mandals along Godavari are on alert and all precautionary measures have been taken to mitigate loss. Three NDRF and four SDRF teams are on standby for rescue and relief operations. Control rooms have been set up to monitor flood relief operations.

Thunderstorm likely at isolated places

IMD warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places across the State on Friday. According to the forecast, strong winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph along with light to moderate rains are likely at a few places in the north coastal districts, Rayalaseema region and one or two places in the south coastal districts. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, extremely heavy rainfall was reported at one or two places in Srikakulam. Very heavy rainfall was recorded at one or two places in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of North Coastal Andhra. The highest rainfall of 21 cm was reported at Tamada.

