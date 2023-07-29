Long-awaited Chilakaluripet area hospital in AP to be operational

Home States Andhra Pradesh

As many as three operation theatres, blood bank, advanced NBSU, and ICU services will be available.

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Much to the relief of the residents of Chilakaluripet, the long-awaited area hospital construction was completed and is all set to provide medical services to the people. The community centre in the town with a 30-bed capacity fell short to meet the needs of the people, as most accident cases that occurred on the highway were brought to the hospital.

Finding a need to increase the bed capacity the State government has decided to construct an area hospital with 100-bed capacity in 4.147 acres of land on the premises of the community centre. But due to various reasons, the construction works were put on hold for several years.

As the State government has decided to revamp the hospitals under Nadu Nedu, with local MLA and now Health Minister Vidadala Rajini’s efforts, Rs 18.57 crore was allotted to restart the works. As many as three operation theatres, blood bank, advanced NBSU, and ICU services will be available.

The latest equipment worth Rs 2 crore has been set up in the hospital and as many as 96 staff including 24 doctors would provide medical services to the patients against 15 in the past. Inspecting the hospital and the progress of the works, Vidadala Rajani said that the hospital would be inaugurated on August 3 and the residents of Chilakaluripet and nearby villages can avail of medical services.

She also added that along with this hospital, a retaining wall constructed along the Ogeru Lake with Rs 9.5 crore, will also be inaugurated on the same day. Explaining various development works taken up in the constituency, Rajini also said that Kendriya Vidyalaya was constructed with Rs 30 crore and the construction of a bypass road and development of auto nagar with Rs 900 crore are in progress.

“To provide safe drinking water to the rural people, pipelines are being laid to households with Rs 150 crore, as part of AMRUT scheme. Along with this, Kondaveedu Fort, a major tourist spot was developed with Rs 100 crore, and the construction of CC roads and drainages with Rs 500 crore were completed,” she added.

