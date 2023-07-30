Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra farmer earns Rs 4 crore in 45 days selling tomatoes

The farmer reportedly sowed a rare variety of tomatoes and resorted to advanced techniques in farming to reap the profit.

Published: 30th July 2023 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:41 PM

Representational Image: A vendor sorts tomatoes at Azadpur Mandi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old farmer in Andhra Pradesh has earned Rs 4 crore in just over a month by selling tomatoes.

The farmer, Chandramouli, hailing from Chittoor district became a crorepati in just 45 days against the backdrop of skyrocketing tomato prices, reports said.

He sowed a rare variety of tomato plants in the first week of April on his 22-acre farming land.  The farmer reportedly sowed a rare variety of tomato and resorted to advanced techniques in farming to reap the profit.

Business Today cited him as saying that overall he had invested Rs 1 crore in his 22 acres of land to get the yield and this includes commission and transportation charges. So, profits remain to be Rs 3 crore.

Meanwhile, a report on Sunday said that tomato prices touched Rs 200 per kilogram at Mancherial in Telangana. 
 

