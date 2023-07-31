Andhra floods: Second warning stays at Dowleswaram Barrage

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Though the floodwater level of the Godavari river at Dowleshwaram Barrage has begun to recede, the second warning is still in force. The situation might worsen if there are rains in the upper catchment areas of the Godavari river and its tributaries, said flood conservator of the barrage R Kasi Visveswara Rao.

As of Sunday evening, surplus water at 16.50 lakh cusecs was being let out into the sea. It is likely to increase further. However, high alert still continues in all six Godavari districts, Visveswara Rao added.

Adding more to the details, Visveswara Rao informed that the second warning sign might likely be withdrawn in case the flood level decreases to 48 feet and below at Bhadrachalam, where it's now at around 50 feet. Nearly 40 villages in VR Puram mandal were marooned with no power for the past week. Tummileru, Jeegiguppa and Sriramagiri villages were worst hit by the floods.

Talking to the media, ASR district Collector Sumit Kumar informed that efforts are on to restore life to normalcy in more than 250 flood-hit villages. Speaking to TNIE, Eluru Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni stated that as many as 14,000 people from 4,779 families were shifted to 12 relief camps. About 35 habitations were affected in Velarupadu and 10 habitations in Kukunoor in the Jangareddygudem division.

“As many as 9,166 persons were evacuated from their villages due to floods in two mandals. Some 36 medical camps were set up and medical aid was given to 119 pregnant women in tribal areas. Two heavy boats, eight country boats and nine motor boats were readied to evacuate the victims and transport the ration to the villages. Agriculture crops in about 1,581 hectares were inundated in flood water and damage to the extent of 33 per cent was noticed in the flood-affected villages,” she explained.

East Godavari Collector Dr Madhavilatha and Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar requested people to refrain from going to the inundated Goshpada bathing ghats and temple complex at Kovvur town. Kotilingala bathing ghat in Rajamahendravaram, Puskaraghat, Saraswathi ghat and Sraddanada ghat have also been closed in view of the increased floodwater inflows.

West Godavari collector P Prasanti stated that 12,806 people from 2,144 families were evacuated in 21 low-lying areas. They were shifted to eight relief centres in the district. As many as 25 medical camps were set up and 23 mechanised boats were readied for rescue operation.

West Godavari joint collector S Ramsundar Reddy instructed the authorities not to allow boat operations without permission of the government and evacuate the people living in dilapidated houses in Narasapuram town. He asked the revenue and irrigation staff to intensify the vigilance on the flood banks to prevent the breaches.

