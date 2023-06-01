Andhra Pradesh: Vodarevu fishing harbour works to take off soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Works for the long-awaited Vodarevu fishing harbour are all set to start in the next two months in the Bapatla district. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone virtually for the construction of the fishing harbour on May 16.

As part of the Sagarmala scheme, Rs 417.55 crore was allotted for the construction of the harbour.

Of the total, Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund has allotted Rs 150 crore, National Infrastructure Development Agency has allocated Rs 240.8 crore, and the State government will spend Rs 26.75 crore for the project.

Of the total 52 acres required for the harbour, revenue officials have identified 15.67 acres. Officials are making arrangements to finish the land acquisition of the remaining 35.77 acres and start construction works.

As part of the harbour, a jetty would be constructed to support over 1,000 motor boats, 650 mechanised boats, and auction halls would be built to facilitate the farmers to conduct their business. Besides, mechanised sheds, and platforms to dry fish, oil bunks, and buildings to conduct networks and other boat repairs would also be constructed. Construction of the fishing harbour has been on the cards for the past decade.

Several surveys have been conducted since 2012 for the construction of the mini-harbour, and floating jetties, but it was not materialised. As a result, the local fishermen had to go to Kakinada or Chennai to sell fish. Due to a lack of proper storage facilities, the fishermen had to sell their produce to the middlemen, bearing losses. The coastal Vodarevu region has been a significant spot for fishing.

Over 10,000 families in the region are dependent on fishing for their livelihood. Once the construction of the harbour is completed, additional exports to the tune of over 70,000 tonnes would be possible, further benefitting the local fishermen.

