MP Avinash got only temporary relief: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP leaders felt that though YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed as a Chief Minister, he succeeded in protecting his brother and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, who is an accused in the murder case of his paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Terming Jagan an expert in managing systems, the TDP leaders said getting bail was only a temporary relief to Jagan and Avinash Reddy. Speaking to media persons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, TDP Politburo members Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Varla Ramaiah felt that the common man was now expressing the doubt whether the CBI’s assiduous task all through had gone waste before the influence and power of Jagan. “No doubt, the repeated visits of Jagan to New Delhi have proved to be successful,” the TDP leaders quipped.

Observing that it was not new for the YSRC to manage the systems, Bonda Uma recalled as to what was the ultimate result in the case of Gali Janardhan Reddy and what happened to the then judge of the CBI special court T Pattabhirama Rao. He found fault with Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for certifying Avinash Reddy as innocent.

“The CBI has gathered all the evidence and we are sure that the culprits cannot escape. No doubt, Jagan is a master at managing the systems. Soon after the judgment was pronounced by the Telangana High Court, the media conference addressed by Sajjala and Praja Darbar held by Avinash is evident of it,” Bonda Uma remarked.

“Whether the CBI’s strategy adopted in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy, applies to the common man too,” Varla asked. The TDP Politburo member is of the opinion that Section 302 of the IPC should be reviewed and made a bailable Section by simply serving notices under 41A. Ramaiah demanded that the CBI Director review the investigation conducted in the Viveka murder case from the beginning as the agency had lost its credibility.

