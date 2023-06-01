N Chandrababu Naidu's house attachment: ACB court reserves verdict

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Special ACB Court in Vijayawada will pronounce its verdict later on the CID’s plea for attachment of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s house located on Undavalli Karakatta. The house is owned by Lingamaneni Ramesh. Naidu has been staying in it since the State bifurcation on June 2, 2014. After hearing the arguments of both parties, ACB Special Court Judge Bindu Madhavi has reserved the verdict for June 2.

It may be recalled that the State government issued an order on May 12 authorising AP CID to attach the guest house of TDP chief located on Karakatta Road in Undavalli village of Tadepalli mandal in the alleged Amaravati land scam.

As per the GO Ms No 89 and 90 dated May 12, 2023, the government had taken action under Section 3 and 10(a) (b) of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 1944 for attachment of the immovable properties, preventing the disposal or concealment of the ‘ill-gotten wealth’ of Naidu and former minister P Narayana. The government also instructed CID chief N Sanjay Kumar to take necessary action by filing the same in the ACB court and making the orders absolute.

According to the GO, the probe carried out by the CID revealed that A1 Naidu and A2 Narayana with the help of other officials abused their official position by changing the alignment of the Inner Ring Road and gave leaks of capital plan to benefit their benamis of avoiding land acquisition of the lands of Ramesh (A3). The CID reported to the government that this had caused huge negative financial implications for the State exchequer.

