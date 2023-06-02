Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chief Secretary holds talks with AP JAC on employees’ issues

The CS on Thursday held a meeting with the representatives of AP JAC Amaravati, which has been agitating for the last 85 days.

Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy is learnt to have informed the AP JAC Amaravati leaders that a meeting with all the employees associations in the Joint Staff Council will be held within three to four days to make an announcement on the financial issues, including PRC, DA arrears, earned leaves, pending DA arrears, regularisation of contract staff and other grievances of employees.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P Damodar, while maintaining that the talks with the CS were held in a positive atmosphere for three hours, however, asserted that their ongoing agitation will be continued until the government gives an assurance in a written format on resolving various issues of the employees in a time bound manner.

