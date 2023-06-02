TDP manifesto plagiarised: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Stating that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu lacks originality, personality and credibility, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ridiculed the yellow party’s manifesto, terming it a plagiarised hodgepodge of election promises that were announced by the BJP and Congress in Karnataka.

Jagan was addressing a gathering at Pattikonda in Kurnool district on Thursday during a programme to disburse Rs 3,923.21 crore to 52,30,939 farmers across the State as first instalment under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme.

Describing the TDP as a drama company and its annual meeting Mahanadu as a ‘show’, the CM said YSRC’s manifesto was drafted after he interacted with people during his Odarpu Yatra and Padayatra, and understood their problems.

Mocking the ‘attractive manifesto’, he said, “Naidu’s manifesto was born in Karnataka. He has copied promises made by the BJP and Congress there. He has even copied YSRC government’s schemes such as Ammavodi and Aasara. He doesn’t know how a manifesto is formulated.”

Continuing his tirade, the Chief Minister said, “All he (Naidu) knows is back-stabbing (people). He deceived TDP founder and his father-in-law NT Rama Rao to grab power and control of the party. I was surprised to see him garlanding a portrait of NTR in Rajamahendravaram and eulogising him. Naidu can go to any extent to serve his purpose.”

Further, he accused Naidu of doing nothing worthwhile for the people in his 14 years as Chief Minister. “Now, he is urging the public to give him another chance only to hoodwink them by forming convenient alliances,” Jagan remarked.

He added, “The powermonger is eager to pursue the policy of plunder, stash and devour once again with the support of his friendly media and foster son (referring to Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan).”

Comparing the upcoming elections to the Kurkshetra war, Jagan said, “The war will be between social justice and injustice, between a pro-people’s government and Naidu’s regime backed by capitalists, between welfare schemes and mischievous and vicious propaganda.”

KURNOOL: Stating that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu lacks originality, personality and credibility, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ridiculed the yellow party’s manifesto, terming it a plagiarised hodgepodge of election promises that were announced by the BJP and Congress in Karnataka. Jagan was addressing a gathering at Pattikonda in Kurnool district on Thursday during a programme to disburse Rs 3,923.21 crore to 52,30,939 farmers across the State as first instalment under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme. Describing the TDP as a drama company and its annual meeting Mahanadu as a ‘show’, the CM said YSRC’s manifesto was drafted after he interacted with people during his Odarpu Yatra and Padayatra, and understood their problems.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mocking the ‘attractive manifesto’, he said, “Naidu’s manifesto was born in Karnataka. He has copied promises made by the BJP and Congress there. He has even copied YSRC government’s schemes such as Ammavodi and Aasara. He doesn’t know how a manifesto is formulated.” Continuing his tirade, the Chief Minister said, “All he (Naidu) knows is back-stabbing (people). He deceived TDP founder and his father-in-law NT Rama Rao to grab power and control of the party. I was surprised to see him garlanding a portrait of NTR in Rajamahendravaram and eulogising him. Naidu can go to any extent to serve his purpose.” Further, he accused Naidu of doing nothing worthwhile for the people in his 14 years as Chief Minister. “Now, he is urging the public to give him another chance only to hoodwink them by forming convenient alliances,” Jagan remarked. He added, “The powermonger is eager to pursue the policy of plunder, stash and devour once again with the support of his friendly media and foster son (referring to Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan).” Comparing the upcoming elections to the Kurkshetra war, Jagan said, “The war will be between social justice and injustice, between a pro-people’s government and Naidu’s regime backed by capitalists, between welfare schemes and mischievous and vicious propaganda.”