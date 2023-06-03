16th century temple pillars cry for attention in Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The 16th century temple pillars carved with beautiful sculptures have been lying in a state of utter neglect at Veyinutulakona, a pilgrim center near Pendlimarri, which is a mandal headquarters in Kadapa district, said Dr Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation.

Based on the information given by local historians, Tavva Obulreddy and Chintalkunta Sivareddy, Dr Sivanagireddy visited the spot and noticed a few priceless pillars of the Vijayanagara period lying in the ruins.

He said that the old temple of Narasimha and Ammavaru, which was built during Achyutadevaraya regnal period (1530-42 CE) were dismantled and rebuilt with new stones. As a result, the 400-year-old temples lost their identity.

The archaeologist lamented that at the neglect of an inscription of Achytadevaraya that recorded the construction of the temple and some grants given for the maintenance of the temples.Dr Sivanagireddy sensitised the temple priests on the archaeological significance of the pillars and the need to safeguard them for posterity.

