YSRC launches ‘IT Army’ to highlight Jagan’s rule 

The IT wing designed and developed a dedicated portal for the purpose.

Published: 04th June 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The IT wing of YSRC has come up with a unique concept ‘IT Army’ for the party services. The same was launched by IT wing president Suneel Kumar Reddy Posimreddy in Hyderabad on Saturday. More than 2,000 IT professionals and YSRC sympathisers attended the programme. Suneel Kumar Reddy explained the concept and interacted with them to get their valuable opinions on it.

“We are connecting IT professionals across the nation, and the IT wing will act as a bridge between the YSRC and IT professionals,” he explained. He urged the YSRC IT wing members to visit rural areas and explain the achievements of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to people. 

The IT wing designed and developed a dedicated portal for the purpose. IT activists and YSRC sympathisers can log in to the portal and register themselves as members of IT Army. “We are aiming to bring at least 1 lakh IT professionals on this platform and create a mammoth IT Army. No other political party will have such a strong force,” he averred.

