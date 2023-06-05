Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 1 crore treated under Family Doctor Concept: AP minister Vidadala Rajini

Health Min says govt increased procedures under Aarogyasri to 3,257 from 1,055

Published: 05th June 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Vidadala Rajini

AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini (File Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,11,19,792 people in Andhra Pradesh have received free medical services since last April under the Family Doctor concept, State minister for health and family welfare Vidadala Rajini said on Sunday. Rajini, along with Union Minister for State for health and family welfare SP Singh Baghel, took part in a special meeting with the owners of hospitals providing services under Ayushman Bharat, at Trident Hotel in Hyderabad.

SP Singh Baghel, who was the chief guest at the programme, praised the Aarogyasri scheme of Andhra Pradesh.Explaining the State’s initiatives in the health sector, Rajini said, “Under Aarogyasri and Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government is providing free medical treatment for 3,257 procedures by spending more than Rs 3,000 crore per year.”

The minister pointed out that the YSRC government has increased the number of procedures under Aarogyasri to 3,257 from 1,055. She added that they are providing free medical services to people through 2,275 network hospitals across the State.

Stating that 90 per cent of the families in the State were getting insurance facilities under Ayushman Bharat, Aarogyasri and Arogya Asara schemes, Rajini explained, “The Andhra Pradesh government is providing financial assistance of Rs 225 per day for as many days the patient needs.”

Further elaborating on the Family Doctor Concept, the minister said, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has established 10,032 YSR Village Health Clinics across the State. Two doctors have been appointed for each Primary Health Clinic (PHC).” Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu and others participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Family Doctor concept Vidadala Rajini
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp