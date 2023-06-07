Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Cabinet meet likely to give nod to issues of employees

The ruling YSRC leaders are of the view that now it is the turn of employees as the government has satisfied all sections of people by fulfilling all its election promises in the last four years.

Published: 07th June 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra_Jaganmohan

Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting to be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday, is likely to give its nod for several decisions of the government.

The government’s assurance with regard to the regularisation of contract staff, who completed five years of service by June 2, 2014, the constitution of the 12th Pay Revision Commission, and other demands of employees were agreed upon at the Joint Staff Council meeting on Monday, are likely to be approved at the Cabinet meeting after discussion.

The ruling YSRC leaders are of the view that now it is the turn of employees as the government has satisfied all sections of people by fulfilling all its election promises in the last four years.Apart from the employees’ issues, the Cabinet is expected to discuss the implementation of the various welfare schemes under ‘Navaratnalu’ in the past four years and also the fulfilment of election promises made to the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp