AP Cabinet meet likely to give nod to issues of employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting to be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday, is likely to give its nod for several decisions of the government.

The government’s assurance with regard to the regularisation of contract staff, who completed five years of service by June 2, 2014, the constitution of the 12th Pay Revision Commission, and other demands of employees were agreed upon at the Joint Staff Council meeting on Monday, are likely to be approved at the Cabinet meeting after discussion.

The ruling YSRC leaders are of the view that now it is the turn of employees as the government has satisfied all sections of people by fulfilling all its election promises in the last four years.Apart from the employees’ issues, the Cabinet is expected to discuss the implementation of the various welfare schemes under ‘Navaratnalu’ in the past four years and also the fulfilment of election promises made to the people.

