Change cut-off date to benefit more, AP govt urged

Published: 07th June 2023

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Contract and outsourcing employees associations, Teachers JAC and Unemployed Youth JAC on Tuesday welcomed the State government’s decision to regularise the services of around 7,000 contract employees, who completed five years of service by June 2, 2014.

The associations urged the government to consider December 31, 2022 as the cut-off date for the regularisation of service, instead of June 2, 2014, which will benefit more. They also demanded that the regularisation process be started immediately and completed within one month.  

Speaking to TNIE, AV Nageswara Rao, chairman of JAC of Contract and Outsourcing Employees Federation, said, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to regularise the services of contract employees and outsourcing staff during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. The government should treat both contract employees and outsourcing staff equally in extending service benefits.”

Unemployed Youth JAC State president Samayam Hemantha Kumar said, “The government’s decision  will help unemployed youth as the competition from contract employees will decrease now. Nearly 60,000 contract employees working under NREGS and contract employees working in various universities are also seeking regularisation of service. Hence, the cut-off date should be changed to December 31, 2022.”
An outsourcing employee from Visakhapatnam said the government should pay equal wages for equal work and implement the service register immediately.

