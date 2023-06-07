Focus on agriculture exports to raise income of farmers: AP Minister to exporters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said the State is taking all measures to ensure more income to farmers with less investment.“There is a great demand for agricultural products sans pesticide residue in the international market. They need to take up organic cultivation for a better price for their produce,” he suggested.

Inaugurating a workshop involving farmers and exporters here on Tuesday, the Agriculture Minister underscored the need to further enhance the farm product exports from the State to increase its share in the total agriculture exports from India.

Revealing that products of agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors are being exported to 100 countries from the State, he said a target has been fixed to double the exports by next year. He urged exporters to come forward to ensure better income to farmers for their produce by focusing on agri exports from the State.

Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making efforts to provide more benefits to the farming community, he said the government is extending all the required support to the farmers.Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said the government is planning to set up an ‘Integrated Export Park’ to resolve the problems of farmers.

