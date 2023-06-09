Guntur population likely to cross 10 lakh mark soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A city with a history of over 150 years, Guntur is soon to cross the 10 lakh mark in population. In a recent survey conducted by the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, Guntur city witnessed a huge surge in population, as it recorded 9.81 lakh and became the third biggest city in the state after Greater Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada.

Guntur municipality was formed in 1866 and was upgraded into Grade-2 municipality in 1891 and later to Grade-1 municipality in 1917. In 1994, Guntur Municipal Corporation was formed. According to the 2001 Census, the population in Guntur city was 5.14 lakh which increased to 7.43 lakh in 2011. In 2012, 10 villages were merged with GMC, including Gorantla, Reddypalem, Pedapalakaluru, Nallapadu, Chowdavaram, Naidupet, Potturu, Ankireddypalem, Etukuru, Budampadu villages. This changed the face of these villages with the construction of several high-rise buildings and improvement in living standards.

The major reason for this drastic increase in the population in the city is that Guntur has become a key trading and commercial, educational, and medical hub, and the city is home to several industries like tobacco and cotton. The rural people are favouring to migrate to urban areas in order to get better medical facilities, improve their standard of living, get more employment opportunities, and better education opportunities. On the other hand, the GMC officials are making efforts to bring the ‘city look’ to Guntur.

Due to the absence of the GMC council for 11 long years, the development of the city was neglected in the past decade. Roads and parks were in a pathetic condition for years. Now, the officials are taking all necessary actions to construct new roads on a priority basis.Recently the civic body bagged nationwide sixth rank in Citizen Perception Survey and is making collective efforts to bag a better rank in Swachh Survekshan Survey and develop the city.

