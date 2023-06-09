Home States Andhra Pradesh

Principal of Phani School of Nursing in AP faces heat again, pupil alleges sexual assault

The police said Ravindra had sexually abused the student by threatening to withhold her certificates.

Published: 09th June 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after a case was filed against the principal of Phani School of Nursing on charges of sexual harassment, a student who had joined the institute in 2017 had complained to the police that the accused, Basireddy Ravindra Reddy, had sexually exploited her, NTR district deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ajitha Vejendla said on Thursday.  The police officer added that Ravindra was arrested and produced before court.

The police said Ravindra had sexually abused the student by threatening to withhold her certificates. “The student later left the institute after her health deteriorated due to consumption of contraceptive pills as she was unable to bear his harassment,” he said. The principal has been booked under IPC Sections 376 (2) (f), 376(2) (n) and Section 3 (2) (V) of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assaultPhani School of Nursing
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp