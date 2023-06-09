Principal of Phani School of Nursing in AP faces heat again, pupil alleges sexual assault

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after a case was filed against the principal of Phani School of Nursing on charges of sexual harassment, a student who had joined the institute in 2017 had complained to the police that the accused, Basireddy Ravindra Reddy, had sexually exploited her, NTR district deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ajitha Vejendla said on Thursday. The police officer added that Ravindra was arrested and produced before court.

The police said Ravindra had sexually abused the student by threatening to withhold her certificates. “The student later left the institute after her health deteriorated due to consumption of contraceptive pills as she was unable to bear his harassment,” he said. The principal has been booked under IPC Sections 376 (2) (f), 376(2) (n) and Section 3 (2) (V) of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

