Srinivasa Kalyanam events planned in 14 cities of Canada, USA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) is facilitating and coordinating efforts for Lord Srinivasa Kalyanams across fourteen cities in Canada and the USA. These Kalyanam events are being performed by Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) priests and Vedic pandits as per the Vykhanasa Aagama tradition.

The events were organised in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa in Canada on June 4, 10 and 11 respectively. APNRTS is closely coordinating from the forefront with the TTD and NRI Telugu and Spiritual organisations to ensure these events are organised successfully. Local volunteers have made arrangements on a grand scale for these events along with providing boarding and lodging facilities for the visiting TTD priests.

Kalyanam event venue and stage arrangements in Toronto and Ottawa received special appreciation from everyone for the aesthetic and divine themes that followed. More than 10,000 NRI devotees from Telugu as well as other states participated in these events and witnessed Lord Venkateswara’s splendid Kalyanam. Laddu prasadams brought directly from Tirumala were distributed to them.

Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh on NRT Affairs, Services and Investments and president of APNRT society Venkat S Medapati participated in the events and stated that entry for Kalyanam is open to everyone at free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that following the directives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivasa Kalyanams are being organised at various locations not only in India but also around the world to facilitate devotees of Lord Venkateswara for seeking the Lord blessings.

He further informed that similar Kalyanam events will be organised at 11 locations in the USA from June 17 to July 23. TTD AEO (Gen) B Venkateswarlu, APNRTS coordinators, local officials and NRI devotees participated. SVBC director Srinivas Reddy has facilitated arrangements in providing live coverage.

