Jagananna Surkasha from June 23

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting to review Jagananna Ku Chebudam with district Collectors and superintendents of police on Wednesday.  

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will launch a month-long programme ‘Jagananna Suraksha’, an extension of Jaganannaku Chebudam, from June 23. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting to review Jagananna Ku Chebudam with district Collectors and superintendents of police on Wednesday. As part of the new initiative, the secretariat staff at the village and ward levels, volunteers, elected representatives and Gruha Saradhulu will visit each and every household across the State and enquire if people are facing any problems. “Jagananna Suraksha will work as a blanket cover, supplementing and complimenting Jaganannaku Chebudam,” Jagan explained.

As part of it, officials from mandal and municipalities will visit the village secretariats and spend one full day in each village and resolve problems pertaining to the issuance of ration cards or caste, marriage, income and death certificates,” Jagan explained. The teams will also note down complaints of people who have not received benefits of welfare schemes, despite being eligible. Eligible people, who were left out from the government schemes, will be given the benefit on August 1. Two teams will be formed and they will visit the secretariats, Jagan said. One team will comprise the mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) and deputy Tahasildar and the other team will include the Panchayat Raj EO and Tahasildar.

In urban areas, one team will comprise of the municipal commissioner and his staff, while the second team will include the zonal commissioner and his staff. He directed the officials to solve unresolved issues reported under Jaganannaku Chebudam by mapping them with Jagananna Suraksha. “Before the teams visit the village secretariats on pre-designated dates, volunteers, secretariat staff, public representatives and Gruha Saradhulu should complete the groundwork thoroughly by examining the complaints and explaining about the purpose of Jagananna Suraksha to the people,” the CM said.

He added, “While special officers will visit the villages twice a month for monitoring the programme, the district Collectors shall visit the village and ward secretariats twice a week.” Directing Joint Collectors to visit four secretariats in a week, Jagan said, “Secretaries and HoDs must visit at least two secretariats in a month for effective functioning of the system, while the sub-collector and municipal commissioners also should visit four village and ward secretariats in a week.”

Reviewing the progress of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, the Chief Minister directed the district Collectors to implement priority works identified by the people’s representatives and utilise the sanctioned sum of Rs 20 lakh per village for the same. “If any grievance could not be addressed, the ward and village secretariat staff, and volunteers should visit the petitioner’s house and explain as to why their issue was not addressed,” he asserted.

