‘Adudam Andhra’ sports fest from October 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed officials to prepare an action plan for the conduct of sports celebrations from October 2 under the Adudam Andhra concept.

Holding a videoconference with the officials from his camp office on Saturday, the Chief Secretary reviewed arrangements for ‘Adudam Andhra’ and the sports policy for 2023-28.

Informing that the sports celebrations under ‘Adudam Andhra’ will be organised from village/ward secretariat to mandal, Assembly constituency, district and State level, he instructed the officials to identify playgrounds in villages and mandals and ready them for the conduct of the sports event from Gandhi Jayanti.

Cricket, badminton, volleyball, kabaddi, kho kho and other traditional games will be held under Adudam Andhra. Youth should be encouraged to participate in the sports celebrations in a big way, he said.

The Chief Secretary also instructed the officials to develop sports infrastructure through the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh and ensure effective implementation of the sports policy 2023-28.

Principal Secretary (Sports and Youth Advancement) Vani Mohan, cricketers Ambati Rayudu and KS Bharat, and other officials participated in the video conference.



