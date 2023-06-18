Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Adudam Andhra’ sports fest from October 2

Principal Secretary (Sports and Youth Advancement) Vani Mohan, cricketers Ambati Rayudu and KS Bharat, and other officials participated in the video conference.

Published: 18th June 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Dr KS Jawahar Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed officials to prepare an action plan for the conduct of sports celebrations from October 2 under the Adudam Andhra concept. 

Holding a videoconference with the officials from his camp office on Saturday, the Chief Secretary reviewed arrangements for ‘Adudam Andhra’ and the sports policy for 2023-28. 

Informing that the sports celebrations under ‘Adudam Andhra’ will be organised from village/ward secretariat to mandal, Assembly constituency, district and State level, he instructed the officials to identify playgrounds in villages and mandals and ready them for the conduct of the sports event from Gandhi Jayanti.

Cricket, badminton, volleyball, kabaddi, kho kho and other traditional games will be held under Adudam Andhra. Youth should be encouraged to participate in the sports celebrations in a big way, he said.
The Chief Secretary also instructed the officials to develop sports infrastructure through the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh and ensure effective implementation of the sports policy 2023-28. 

Principal Secretary (Sports and Youth Advancement) Vani Mohan, cricketers Ambati Rayudu and KS Bharat, and other officials participated in the video conference.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adudam Andhra KS Jawahar Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp