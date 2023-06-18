JSP chief Pawan Kalyan vows to make development happen in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan had a busy day on Saturday, the fourth day of his Varahi Vijaya Yatra. He held Jana Sena - Jana Vani programme in Kakinada city in the morning and people from various sections of the society queued up at the venue to pour out their problems before him. The JSP chief gave a patient hearing to all their problems and assured the people to solve them on a priority basis.

There were aged among the petitioners, who complained that though they were receiving old age pension when it was just Rs 75 per month, today their pension was stopped citing their increased power bill. Retired employees too complained about delay in payment of their monthly pensions by the present government. Building and construction workers explained their woes and accused the YSRC government of diverting Rs 900 crore of the building and construction workers welfare fund.

Later, during interaction with the elite of Kakinada city, Pawan Kalyan said Kakinada with its port has ample scope for development. “Coast and development should go hand in hand. But here all the development is not happening as it should and the reason is the mindset of policy makers. The prime reason I think is sending corrupt people to the Assembly and allowing them to make the policy decisions,” he said, stressing the need for a major change.

Pawan Kalyan assured them that under the JSP rule, administration will be transparent and accountable and top priority will be given to good governance. There will no longer be any loot of natural resources and development will happen as it should. Any decision pertaining to development will be a collective one,” he asserted.

Later in the day, he paid homage to the JSP activists who lost their lives for various reason in recent months and gave financial assistance to their family members. He said Jana Sena is one big family and as a family head it is his responsibility to take care of them. Families of three active party workers were handed over cheques for Rs 5 lakh each.

