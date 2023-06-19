Home States Andhra Pradesh

Energy Efficiency Services Limited to support AP in strengthening of MSMEs

EESL is exploring possibility to impart global technologies in MSMEs of Andhra Pradesh besides other states.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:54 AM

POWER

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under Ministry of Power, Government of India, is keen on supporting Andhra Pradesh in enhancing energy efficiency in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that will help in ensuring economic stability and fostering a sustainable future.EESL is exploring possibility to impart global technologies in MSMEs of Andhra Pradesh besides other states.

During a high level meeting with authorities of EESL, State panchayat raj, rural development, municipal administration, urban development and industries department on Saturday late evening, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said that the State government is strongly committed to implement energy efficiency programmes with utmost dedication.

EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor expressed the organisation’s unwavering readiness to support the State in any area related to energy efficiency, which contributes 50% in addressing climate change and also helps for enhancement of economy.

