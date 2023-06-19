Six Telugu boys shine in JEE Advanced results

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA, HYDERABAD & NEW DELHI: Results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, announced by IIT-Guwahati on Sunday, highlighted the phenomenal performance of students from the Telugu States as six of them made it to the top 10.

While Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad grabbed the much-coveted AIR (All-India Rank) 1 by scoring 341 out of 360 marks, Ramesh Surya Theja from Chittoor district (IIT-Hyderabad zone) achieved an impressive AIR-2 with a score of 336 out of 360.

Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Eluru district secured AIR 7 with a score of 325 out of 360. Addagada Venkata Sivaram, Nagireddy Baalaji Reddy, and Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy secured the fifth, ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

The third and the fourth ranks were bagged by Rishi Kalra and Raghav Goyal, both from the Roorkee zone, while Prabhav Khandelwal (AIR 6) and Malay Kedia (AIR 8) from the Delhi zone completed the list. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will begin on Monday, officials said.Notably, all the top 55 ranks were bagged by boys. Nayakanti Naga Bhavyasri emerged as the top performer in the female category and secured AIR 56.

Speaking to TNIE, Chidvilas Reddy said, “I followed a structured study schedule that helped me stay organised and disciplined. I also allocated specific time for revision and solving practice papers. Prioritising tasks based on their importance and urgency helped me stay focused.”

Advising future JEE aspirants, he said, “Based on my own experience and success, I would advise them to focus on building a strong conceptual foundation in all subjects. Accuracy is the key as speed follows. Hence, students should focus on consistent practice.”

He aims to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay and in the following years, he aims to be an innovator, computer scientist or working with the government.A native of Venugopalapuram village in Chittoor district, Theja moved to Hyderabad and studied at Sri Chaitanya from Class 8 to intermediate second year.

Overjoyed by the results, Theja expressed, “It is a moment of immense happiness and pride. I dedicated around 12 hours a day to reaching this goal. I am grateful to my father Ramaswami Ramesh, mother A Krishna Veni and the faculty for their unwavering support. My aspiration is to become the CEO of a renowned software company.”

While his father is the headmaster of ZP High School in Narasingarayanipet, his mother is a school assistant for Physics in Mahadevamangalam village in Nellore.AV Sivaram from Chilakaluripeta and YV Maninder Reddy from Guntur studied at Bhashyam Educational Institutions in Guntur.

While Sivaram’s father Hanumantha Rao is a farmer, his mother Kalavathi works as a supervisor at the Narsaraopeta Market Yard. Expressing his delight, Sivaram said though he is from an agricultural family, his parents encouraged him to study.YV Manindar Reddy also belongs to an agricultural family.

Abhinav Chowdary from Gopalapuram village in Eluru district studied in Hyderabad as well. “After five years of relentless effort, I am thrilled to achieve this rank. I devoted nearly 12 hours a day towards studying, taking mock tests, and revision. I am grateful to my parents, Srinivasu and Padmaja, as well as my teachers for their support,” he gleamed.

As many as 1.8 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance test held on June 4, of which 43,773 were qualified in the JEE Advanced. Of the total qualified candidates, 30,000 were from the Telugu States. Qualified students can register for counselling from June 19.Incidentally, all the rankers wish to secure a seat at IIT-Bombay and pursue Computer Science Engineering.

VIJAYAWADA, HYDERABAD & NEW DELHI: Results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, announced by IIT-Guwahati on Sunday, highlighted the phenomenal performance of students from the Telugu States as six of them made it to the top 10. While Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad grabbed the much-coveted AIR (All-India Rank) 1 by scoring 341 out of 360 marks, Ramesh Surya Theja from Chittoor district (IIT-Hyderabad zone) achieved an impressive AIR-2 with a score of 336 out of 360. Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Eluru district secured AIR 7 with a score of 325 out of 360. Addagada Venkata Sivaram, Nagireddy Baalaji Reddy, and Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy secured the fifth, ninth and tenth positions, respectively.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The third and the fourth ranks were bagged by Rishi Kalra and Raghav Goyal, both from the Roorkee zone, while Prabhav Khandelwal (AIR 6) and Malay Kedia (AIR 8) from the Delhi zone completed the list. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will begin on Monday, officials said.Notably, all the top 55 ranks were bagged by boys. Nayakanti Naga Bhavyasri emerged as the top performer in the female category and secured AIR 56. Speaking to TNIE, Chidvilas Reddy said, “I followed a structured study schedule that helped me stay organised and disciplined. I also allocated specific time for revision and solving practice papers. Prioritising tasks based on their importance and urgency helped me stay focused.” Advising future JEE aspirants, he said, “Based on my own experience and success, I would advise them to focus on building a strong conceptual foundation in all subjects. Accuracy is the key as speed follows. Hence, students should focus on consistent practice.” He aims to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay and in the following years, he aims to be an innovator, computer scientist or working with the government.A native of Venugopalapuram village in Chittoor district, Theja moved to Hyderabad and studied at Sri Chaitanya from Class 8 to intermediate second year. Overjoyed by the results, Theja expressed, “It is a moment of immense happiness and pride. I dedicated around 12 hours a day to reaching this goal. I am grateful to my father Ramaswami Ramesh, mother A Krishna Veni and the faculty for their unwavering support. My aspiration is to become the CEO of a renowned software company.” While his father is the headmaster of ZP High School in Narasingarayanipet, his mother is a school assistant for Physics in Mahadevamangalam village in Nellore.AV Sivaram from Chilakaluripeta and YV Maninder Reddy from Guntur studied at Bhashyam Educational Institutions in Guntur. While Sivaram’s father Hanumantha Rao is a farmer, his mother Kalavathi works as a supervisor at the Narsaraopeta Market Yard. Expressing his delight, Sivaram said though he is from an agricultural family, his parents encouraged him to study.YV Manindar Reddy also belongs to an agricultural family. Abhinav Chowdary from Gopalapuram village in Eluru district studied in Hyderabad as well. “After five years of relentless effort, I am thrilled to achieve this rank. I devoted nearly 12 hours a day towards studying, taking mock tests, and revision. I am grateful to my parents, Srinivasu and Padmaja, as well as my teachers for their support,” he gleamed. As many as 1.8 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance test held on June 4, of which 43,773 were qualified in the JEE Advanced. Of the total qualified candidates, 30,000 were from the Telugu States. Qualified students can register for counselling from June 19.Incidentally, all the rankers wish to secure a seat at IIT-Bombay and pursue Computer Science Engineering.