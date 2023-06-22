Home States Andhra Pradesh

13 members of family sentenced to life imprisonment for lynching youth in AP

Blaming Sri Sai and his friend Pavan Kumar for heir daughter’s death, Jasmine’s family members tied Sai and Pavan to a tree and trashed them brutally.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a sensational case, Tenali 11th Additional Divisional Jurisdiction Court has sentenced as many as 13 people to life in prison for lynching a man to death on Wednesday. According to the police, Jasmine, a resident of Aduvula village in Nizampatnam, allegedly died by suicide after her family members reportedly rejected her relationship with Sri Sai of same village in 2016.

Blaming Sri Sai and his friend Pavan Kumar for heir daughter’s death, Jasmine’s family members tied Sai and Pavan to a tree and trashed them brutally. Suffering severe injuries, Sri Sai died on the spot. However, Pavan escaped with injuries and filed a complaint with Adavuladeevi police station. The police filed a case under IPC sections 147, 148, 302, 307, 342 r/w 149 and arrested as many as 21 members.

Under the instructions of Bapatla ASP P Mahesh, a charge sheet was filed by the police and after hearing the public prosecutor D Mohan Reddy’s arguments and inspecting the evidence, Tenali 11th Additional Divisional Jurisdiction Court Judge Malathi sentenced 13 accused including Sk Shahidullah (22), Sk Asif (20), Sk Nagoor Bhasha (27), Sk Fizal (60), Sk Khadar (40), Sk Mohammed Baji (65), Sk Maulali (32), Sk Khalelulla (35), SkMeera (40), Sk Budda (25), Sk Zubeer (19), and Sk Zainullah (27) to life in prison, while four of the 21 were dead and four others were relieved from the case.

On this occasion, Bapatla district superintendent of police Vakul Jindal appreciated the investigation officials Repalle DSP Murali Krishna, Repalle Rural CI Siva Shankar, Adavuladeevi police station SI Venkata Ravi, and court monitoring personnel Eswara Rao and Gavaskar for submitting evidence in a proper manner and taking all necessary action.

