40-year-old woman kills man to avenge son’s death in AP

GUNTUR: In a bid to avenge her son’s death, a woman killed one of his murderers under Narasaraopet rural police station limits on Wednesday. Police said the woman and her relatives, who were involved in the crime, are absconding. The accused, identified as Janbhi (40), had also killed another man, Baji, who was also an accused in her son’s murder. She was convicted and sentenced to three months in jail.

According to police, the case dates back to two years ago, when Janbhi and Baji were allegedly in a relationship. Abbas, Janbhi’s son did not approve of their relationship and threatened Baji to end it. Enraged, Baji and his friend Allah Kasam killed Abbas.

Narasaraopet II-Town Police had filed a case and arrested the two accused. After serving a jail time of six months, they were released on bail. Meanwhile, the woman pledged to avenge her son’s death and kill the duo.

A few days after their release, Janbhi stabbed Allah Kasam to death with the help of her relatives. She was arrested by the police and sent to prison. She was released on bail after three months. Baji who feared being targeted by Janbhi and her family, left the town for two years. When he recently returned to Narasaraopet, Janbhi, along with three of her relatives, stabbed him to death on Tuesday night.

Locals alerted the police after finding Baji’s body on Wednesday morning. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Narasaraopet government hospital for post-mortem. Narasaraopet rural police filed a case and launched an investigation.

