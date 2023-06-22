AP rowdy-sheeters told to quit bad practices, cultivate good habits

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Days after Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana’s wife, son and auditor were held captive by a history sheeter and his gang, the city police are taking measures to crack down on repeat offenders and rowdy sheeters.

During a counselling session on Wednesday, city police commissioner CM Trivikram Varma strictly warned the rowdy sheeters to refrain from any anti-social activities. Asserting that their bail will be cancelled, if they don’t mend their ways, the police officer said history sheeters will be extended from the city if they continue to disrupt law and order.

As many as 280 A1 category rowdy sheeters and suspect sheet-holders attended the counselling session at the Armed Reserve Grounds in the city.The commissioner observed that not much change was visible among history-sheeters although police officers were counselling them every Sunday.

Stating that their movement will be monitored continuously, Varma asserted that the Preventive Detention (PD) Act will be invoked against history-sheeters, if they create law and order problems in the city.

“The city police is equipped with CCTV cameras, Rakshak vehicles and additional forces like teams of blue colts, special branch and task force. Hence, there is hardly any scope for criminals to escape from our radar,” the commissioner cautioned the history-sheeters.

Pointing out that Vizag is a fast-developing city, Varma urged the rowdy-sheeters to take advantage of the numerous job and business opportunities that the city has to offer.Issuing an ultimatum to the counselling attendees, the commissioner said, “Live a peaceful life with your parents and children. Cultivate good habits and quit bad practices. The city police is ready to help in any case.”

Further, he directed all police officers to keep a vigil on the movement of the rowdy-sheeters. He instructed them to invoke PD Act and issue externment notices, if criminals are found to be creating law and order problems.

