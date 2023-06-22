Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP rowdy-sheeters told to quit bad practices, cultivate good habits

The commissioner observed that not much change was visible among history-sheeters although police officers were counselling them every Sunday.

Published: 22nd June 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Vizag police commissioner CM Trivikram Varma counselling rowdy-sheeters| G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Days after Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana’s wife, son and auditor were held captive by a history sheeter and his gang, the city police are taking measures to crack down on repeat offenders and rowdy sheeters.

During a counselling session on Wednesday, city police commissioner CM Trivikram Varma strictly warned the rowdy sheeters to refrain from any anti-social activities. Asserting that their bail will be cancelled, if they don’t mend their ways, the police officer said history sheeters will be extended from the city if they continue to disrupt law and order.

As many as 280 A1 category rowdy sheeters and suspect sheet-holders attended the counselling session at the Armed Reserve Grounds in the city.The commissioner observed that not much change was visible among history-sheeters although police officers were counselling them every Sunday.

Stating that their movement will be monitored continuously, Varma asserted that the Preventive Detention (PD) Act will be invoked against history-sheeters, if they create law and order problems in the city.
“The city police is equipped with CCTV cameras, Rakshak vehicles and additional forces like teams of blue colts, special branch and task force. Hence, there is hardly any scope for criminals to escape from our radar,” the commissioner cautioned the history-sheeters.

Pointing out that Vizag is a fast-developing city, Varma urged the rowdy-sheeters to take advantage of the numerous job and business opportunities that the city has to offer.Issuing an ultimatum to the counselling attendees, the commissioner said, “Live a peaceful life with your parents and children. Cultivate good habits and quit bad practices. The city police is ready to help in any case.”

Further, he directed all police officers to keep a vigil on the movement of the rowdy-sheeters. He instructed them to invoke PD Act and issue externment notices, if criminals are found to be creating law and order problems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
history sheeter AP rowdy-sheeters
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp