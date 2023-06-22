Home States Andhra Pradesh

Yoga is an art of healthy living, opines AP Governor

The Governor also said that regular practice of yoga offers immense benefits like boosting immunity, increase inner energy and offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages.

Published: 22nd June 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in the International Day of Yoga 2023 celebrations held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer has said that Yoga is an art of science of healthy living and Yoga focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body, keeps the body fit and helps in reducing stress. The Governor also said that regular practice of yoga offers immense benefits like boosting immunity, increasing inner energy and offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages.

The Governor along with officers of Raj Bhavan including Anil Kumar Singhal, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, PS Suryaprakash, Joint Secretary, P Narayanaswamy, Deputy Secretary and other officers participated in the programme and performed Yoga postures, on the occasion.Ch Ramanand and Ch Pravallika of AYUSH department have explained the health benefits of various yoga postures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Abdul Nazeer International Day of Yoga
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp