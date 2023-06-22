Yoga is an art of healthy living, opines AP Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in the International Day of Yoga 2023 celebrations held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer has said that Yoga is an art of science of healthy living and Yoga focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body, keeps the body fit and helps in reducing stress. The Governor also said that regular practice of yoga offers immense benefits like boosting immunity, increasing inner energy and offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages.

The Governor along with officers of Raj Bhavan including Anil Kumar Singhal, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, PS Suryaprakash, Joint Secretary, P Narayanaswamy, Deputy Secretary and other officers participated in the programme and performed Yoga postures, on the occasion.Ch Ramanand and Ch Pravallika of AYUSH department have explained the health benefits of various yoga postures.

