First ‘Sahiwal’ calf born via embryo transfer tech in AP

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a major breakthrough, a ‘Sahiwal’ calf was born through embryo transfer technology for the first time in the State under the mega project taken up by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) to promote indigenous cattle breeds.

Making the big announcement at SV Goshala in Tirupati on Sunday, TTD Executive Officer (EO) Dharma Reddy said that the calf from the donor cow and bull, both Sahiwal breed, was born to a cow of the Ongole breed on Saturday evening through embryo transfer technology.

“While the Sahiwal calf has been named as Padmavati, as many as 11 more pregnant cows are ready to spawn calves in the next few days,” he expressed with joy.The project, which is the brainchild of Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, was initiated with TTD and SVVU signing a Memorandum of Understanding for the production of native cattle breeds.

“Considering that a huge amount of milk, curd, ghee and butter is used for performing rituals and preparation of various prasadams at the Srivari temple, the project has been taken up to ensure an increase in the production of high milk-yielding Sahiwal cows,” Reddy elaborated.

“The TTD has already gathered 200 indigenous cattle. Efforts are underway to raise another 300 Sahiwal bovines through surrogacy to meet the daily needs of Srivari temple,” Reddy added. He further went on to say that the TTD has already installed a feed mixing plant at the Goshala in order to boost the production of milk and others products. “Our target is to produce 3,000-4,000 litre of milk per day to prepare 60 kg of ghee for daily sevas at Srivari temple,” he added.

As part of TTD’s agenda to promote cow-based farming, a large number of donors have come forward to sponsor the noble cause. “Among other things, TTD is also promoting organic grass cultivation with the support of the district administration. It is also building new sheds and sand dunes in the Goshala,” Reddy said.

SVVU Vice-Chancellor Dr Padmanabha Reddy said that 324 Sahiwal cows would be bred in the next five years. The gender-based semen will be implanted in the Sahiwal and Gir breeds of cattle.

