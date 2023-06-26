Home States Andhra Pradesh

Infosys to kick-start its operations in Vizag on June 28

However, the opening  of the centre was postponed due to delay in finalising a suitable location for the office.

Published: 26th June 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major boost to the State, information technology giant, Infosys, is all set to kick-start its operations in Visakhapatnam on June 28.The new office established at Signature Towers in the SEZ will initially function with 650 employees, though it has a seating capacity for 1000 employees. Sources said that it would be expanded as a development centre with a seating capacity for 3,000 employees.  

It may be noted that a delegation of Infosys led by its Global Infrastructure head Neeladri Prasad Mishra, regional head Amol Kulkarni and other officials had visited the city and had announced their decision to set up a centre after meeting IT minister Gudivada

Amarnath in June last year. The tech giant had earlier planned to begin its operations in October, 2022. However, the opening  of the centre was postponed due to delay in finalising a suitable location for the office.Infosys is opening its new office to retain its mid-level and senior-level employees who have been working from home post the pandemic.

Sridhar Kosaraju, president of IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP), said that big companies like Infosys setting up its office in Visakhapatnam was a good sign.“Anchor companies will certainly bring more job opportunities,” he stated, and added that another IT company, WNS, which is now located at old HSBC building, will be undergoing an expansion in the next few months.

According to RL Narayana, former president of ITAAP, the presence of Infosys in the city will create confidence among investors in the IT sector.Stating that there are 35,000 employees working in various IT companies in the city currently, Infosys will also create a buzz among the young IT aspirants. Meanwhile, reacting to the news, YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy tweeted that the city will soon become an IT hub.

“Several top companies are heading to Visakhapatnam. Following the footsteps of Infosys, other IT giants such as Wipro, IBM and TCS are also getting ready to function from the tier-2 city,”he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp