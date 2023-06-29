‘IOCL’s Paradip-Hyd pipeline project nears completion in Andhra’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL)’s big ticket 1222 km-long pipeline project from Paradip Port to Hyderabad worth Rs 3,328 crore has been nearing completion.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, IOCL executive director and south head of AP and Telangana B Anil Kumar said that the first leg of the project was completed till Vijayawada and it was already commissioned. The hyderabad leg of the project was still underway and would be commissioned in March next year, they said.

The ED said a new terminal being constructed at Atchutapuram at a cost of Rs. 466 crore will be completed in December this year. A new LPG bottling plant is being constructed in Chittoor at a cost of Rs 167 core and will be completed in February next year. A new depot was constructed at Guntakal at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

In addition to these new additions to infrastructure in the State, they are also revamping their facilities at Vizag terminal at a cost of Rs. 355 crore and augmenting tankage and allied facilities at Vijayawada terminal at a cost of Rs. 316 crores.

IndianOil has set up 219 EVs in the State and is planning to set up another 210 EVs this financial year. In a move to reduce the waiting time for charging, the IndianOil launched the initiative to collect the batteries in exchange for the batteries at the recharging point. However, there are some issues, such as old and new batteries, and they have to be addressed, he said.

“IndianOil has been pursuing a robust green agenda to steer the country’s green energy transition. We are already working on several emission mitigation pathways like green hydrogen, biofuels, renewables, carbon offsetting through ecosystem restoration and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), among others,” said Anil Kumar.

“IndianOil is resolved to achieve net-zero operational emissions by the year 2046 with an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore. IndianOil’s decarbonisation plans encompass both scope 1 & 2 emissions,” he added. In the last three years, IndianOil has commissioned 225 retail outlets. All IOCL retail outlets are being fully automated with real-time data transfers, monitoring the transactions. In collaboration with the State Prisons department, seven retail outlets have been started by the IndianOil.

