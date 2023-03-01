Activate anti-ragging committees in medical colleges in AP: Rajini

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said that all the medical colleges in the State should be vigilant in the matter of ragging. The minister held a meeting on ragging issues with the Principals of the government and private medical colleges on Tuesday in the backdrop of a medico dying by suicide in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rajani said that all the managements of medical colleges should be strict against the ragging and no medico should be harassed in any manner. The principals were instructed to take steps to activate anti-ragging committees in the colleges.

“The Director of Medical Education and Vice Chancellor of the university should monitor the colleges on ragging and other harassment against the medicos,” the minister said.

The faculty was instructed to be in a positive manner with the students and those senior faculty has to change their attitude who are putting pressure on the PG students due to their personal clinic work.

The minister said, “Not only the quality of education but also security of the students is also very important. Provide counselling of the students by creating awareness on yoga, meditation to overcome the pressure. Set up loud speakers on the college premises to alert students regarding any issue immediately.” She instructed the officials to take steps for separate hostel facilities for the seniors and juniors along with their mess timings.

“Implement District Residency Program (DRP) in all the colleges based on the instructions of the National Medical Council (NMC). As a part of DRP, the PG students should work for at least three months in the villages,” she added. Director of Medical Education Dr Vinod Kumar, YSRUHS Vice Chancellor Babji, Registrar Radhika Reddy and others were present.



VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said that all the medical colleges in the State should be vigilant in the matter of ragging. The minister held a meeting on ragging issues with the Principals of the government and private medical colleges on Tuesday in the backdrop of a medico dying by suicide in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rajani said that all the managements of medical colleges should be strict against the ragging and no medico should be harassed in any manner. The principals were instructed to take steps to activate anti-ragging committees in the colleges. “The Director of Medical Education and Vice Chancellor of the university should monitor the colleges on ragging and other harassment against the medicos,” the minister said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The faculty was instructed to be in a positive manner with the students and those senior faculty has to change their attitude who are putting pressure on the PG students due to their personal clinic work. The minister said, “Not only the quality of education but also security of the students is also very important. Provide counselling of the students by creating awareness on yoga, meditation to overcome the pressure. Set up loud speakers on the college premises to alert students regarding any issue immediately.” She instructed the officials to take steps for separate hostel facilities for the seniors and juniors along with their mess timings. “Implement District Residency Program (DRP) in all the colleges based on the instructions of the National Medical Council (NMC). As a part of DRP, the PG students should work for at least three months in the villages,” she added. Director of Medical Education Dr Vinod Kumar, YSRUHS Vice Chancellor Babji, Registrar Radhika Reddy and others were present.