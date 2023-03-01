Andhra Pradesh CM dares Naidu, Pawan to win all 175 seats

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Challenging TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan to contest and win all 175 Assembly constituencies, Chief Minister said, “Do you have the courage to contest and win all seats? I do. I am confident of winning all seats.”

Jagan was addressing a gathering at Tenali in Guntur district after disbursing Rs 1,090.76 crore to 51.12 lakh farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme on Tuesday.

He also credited input subsidy of Rs 76.99 crore to 91,273 farmers who suffered crop damage due to Cyclone Mandous in December last year.

Exuding confidence of retaining power for the second term, Jagan said, “They (TDP and JSP) do not have the guts to contest from all constituencies as they have done nothing good for the people. But I have the confidence of bagging all 175 seats because I have done good work for the people of the State.”

Launching a broadside against the TDP, the CM urged people to observe the difference between the two governments.

“Ours is a party that works for the farmers and the downtrodden, while the TDP is a feudal party. There is a conflict of class and not castes in the State today. It is a war between the haves and the have-nots. Our party represents the poor, while the Opposition is backed by the rich,” he remarked.

Stating that Naidu was synonymous with drought, Jagan said, “The YSRC is blessed with Varuna, the rain God. The next election will be a war between two forces. One that does not want English medium for poor children in government schools and the other that has brought about massive change in government schools.”

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a plough at the disbursement of aid under the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan at Tenali on Tuesday I Express

It’s TDP’s DPT vs DBT of YSRC: CM Jagan

Accusing the TDP of cheating every section of the society, he said, “The war will be between a party headed by a man who could not deliver on his poll promises and a party that has kept its vows and also introduced a plethora of schemes for welfare of women, Kapu Nestham, EBC Nestham, Amma Vodi, 30 lakh house sites and 22 lakh houses which are under construction. It is war between robbers in guise of Janmabhoomi Committees and a government which brought rural revolution through village and ward secretariats, volunteer system, government schools with English medium, RBKs, village clinics and family doctor concept. It is a war between TDP’s DPT (Dochuko Panchuko Tinuko) (Plunder, Stash and Devour) and YSRC’s DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).”

Asserting that his government has implemented 98.5 per cent of its election promises, Jagan said, “With God’s grace and with your blessings, YSRC will continue to serve people.”

Reiterating his commitment to the farmers, he said the government has so far spent Rs 27,062.09 crore and Rs 1,911.78 crore for the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme and input subsidy, respectively. He added the YSRC government has spent a whopping Rs 1,45,750 crore on various welfare schemes for farmers, including free crop insurance, paddy procurement and nine-hour free power during the day.

