Andhra Pradesh state with three industrial corridors poised to attract huge investments

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is showcasing its advantage in terms of having three industrial corridors passing through the State to attract huge investments at the Global Investors Summit 2023 to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

According to a release, Andhra Pradesh is in forefront in developing industrial infrastructure to meet the needs of various manufacturing firms across sectors. The AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), the State-designated nodal agency, has developed over 534 industrial estates with essential amenities such as power, water, ETP, STP, common facilities, plug-and-play facilities, etc. Now, these industrial estates have accommodated 18,725 units that have invested over Rs 50,000 crore (USD 6 billion), generating employment for around 4 lakh people.

APIIC ensures that all its industrial parks have access to high-quality and reliable power supply 24x7 with a total installed power base of 25 GW.

Water supply is also provided at the doorstep of industries wherever required. APIIC is developing various industrial parks for both MSMEs and mega industries with the help various Central schemes.

AP is the only State with three industrial corridors. They include Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), Chennai - Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), and Hyderabad - Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, all of which have the best-in-class infrastructure in industrial parks in various locations, including Kopparthy, Acthutapuram, Orvakal and Krishnapatnam.

APIIC is making strides in the development of industrial infrastructure to cater to various manufacturing firms across sectors. Additionally, the government has approved the development of AP Bulk Drug Park at KP Puram and Kodhada village, and similar proposals for Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) at Anantapur and Visakhapatnam are also under discussion.

APIIC has also developed a Mega Food Park with a Core Processing Centre (CPC) at Mallavalli in Krishna district, and plans to develop a Power Equipment manufacturing hub at Kopparthy. Moreover, it is developing industrial parks with under MSE-CDP scheme.

YSR Jagananna mega industrial hub on Anvil

One of the APIIC initiatives is the YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub, a 6,739-acre project located at Kopparthy node of VCIC. Along with this, the first phase of the YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster is being developed, which is projected to attract `10,000 crore investment and generate employment for 25,000 people

