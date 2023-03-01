Home States Andhra Pradesh

GIS will help expedite industrial growth: Gudivada Amarnath 

Says new industrial policy for 2023-28 with emphasis on setting up more industries in State will be unveiled soon

Published: 01st March 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Gudivada Amarnath

Gudivada Amarnath speaking to media persons

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The advantages of investing in Andhra Pradesh will be highlighted at the Global Investors Summit 2023 to be held in Vizag on March 3 and 4, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said 14 Ambassadors and Secretary level officials and representatives of European Union Chamber of Commerce will attend the summit.

Delegates from 25 countries are likely to participate in it. The summit will be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 3. There will be an exhibition with stalls set up by various industries. Several MoUs will be signed on the second day of the summit on March 4.

“Our focus will be on 14 sectors, including  IT, agriculture, health, pharma, tourism and others. We are aiming to attract investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore during the two-day summit. The GIS will certainly help speed up industrial development in the State,” he hoped.  

As the existing industrial policy comes to an end on March 31, a new policy for 2023-28 with emphasis on attracting more industries to the State will be unveiled soon. The government will give additional support to industrialists who come forward to set up industries within six months of signing MoUs, he stated.  

The focus will be more on green energy. The renewable energy sector is expected to attract huge investments. As many as 29 places have been identified in the State for the purpose. Similarly, the government will lay emphasis on development of 646 sq km Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region Project, he elaborated.

The opportunities to develop the State using its advantage of 974 km long coastline will be exploited fully. The Maritime Board will develop four ports and fishing harbours with Rs 15,000 crore.  The first phase of Ramayapatnam port will be commissioned by the year-end. Foundation will be laid for Machilipatnam port soon. About 10,000 acres will be earmarked near each port to set up industries, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Investors Summit 2023 Gudivada Amarnath
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp