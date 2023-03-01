Apple supplier Foxlink halts production after fire in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A day after fire broke out at the Foxlink factory in Yerpedu, a massive damage to the factory properties was reported on a large scale. However, the Taiwan-based factory is yet to ascertain the cause of fire, which wreaked havoc in the factory.

While the blaze allegedly destroyed property in the tens of crores, no casualty was reported as all the employees safely came out of the factory immediately after the fire broke out on Monday.

Reportedly, the production at the Taiwan based Foxlink factory, which supplies cable to the mobile marquee company Apple, is likely to be hit as the company has declared 30-day holidays for the employees working at the factory following the fire accident at the factory which might take more than a month to restore the production.

Renigunta DSP Ramachandra told TNIE that the company did not file a police complaint as it was still waiting for the opinion from the power and fire departments to ascertain the cause of fire at the factory. “It might take at least 10 days for the company to evaluate the destruction,” he said.

