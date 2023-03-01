Andhra Pradesh govt departments bagging national-level awards matter of pride: CS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National awards won by various departments of the State Government in diversified fields, including the prestigious Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) award, an indication of the best performance and a matter of pride for the State government that showcases Andhra Pradesh at the national level, said Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy.

During a review meet on the awards won by various departments including the energy department, the Chief Secretary said that consistent efforts, stakeholder support, and an integrated approach with all departments are the key drivers for achieving the National Awards.

He appreciated all the departments for winning prominent awards such as the Enertia awards, Skoch Awards, National energy conservation award, CBIP awards, etc, and advised them to continue to put more efforts to improve their performance and achievemany milestones in the future.

“The State Government lays special focus on increasing the income levels of people & improving quality of life of general public. Each of us has a bigger responsibility to ensure smooth functioning of welfare schemes and to provide best quality services to all the stakeholders,” he said.

