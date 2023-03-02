Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pulsus group delivers quality healthcare info to medical professionals: Gudivada  

Amaranath participated in celebrations of the success of Pulsus, a beacon of innovation with over 3,000 employees in Vizag.

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: From world class infrastructure to increased opportunities, development is what keeps Vizag and Andhra Pradesh moving forward, said Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath. Speaking after vising the Pulsus Group office on Wednesday, Amarnath said Pulsus group has been delivering quality healthcare information to medical professionals and consumers alike.

Amaranath participated in celebrations of the success of Pulsus, a beacon of innovation with over 3,000 employees in Vizag. Pulsus is one of the largest IT/ITeS employment generators in Andhra Pradesh. Pulsus Group was founded by Robert Kalina in Canada in 1983. It was later acquired by Srinubabu Gedela, an entrepreneur. It has become a leading provider of healthcare information, reaching millions of scholars and students through healthcare publications and digital platforms. Pulsus India operates with 7000+ employees from Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, providing services in healthtech, health informatics, medical publishing and pharmacovigilance services.

According to Srinubabu Gedela, since its inception in 2019, Pulsus Vizag has created approximately 4,000+ jobs with 75 per cent of them being women. Pulsus Vizag has witnessed over 200 per cent growth in the last four years due to the availability of quality manpower in and around Vizag.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pulsus Group
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp