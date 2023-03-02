Pulsus group delivers quality healthcare info to medical professionals: Gudivada  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: From world class infrastructure to increased opportunities, development is what keeps Vizag and Andhra Pradesh moving forward, said Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath. Speaking after vising the Pulsus Group office on Wednesday, Amarnath said Pulsus group has been delivering quality healthcare information to medical professionals and consumers alike.

Amaranath participated in celebrations of the success of Pulsus, a beacon of innovation with over 3,000 employees in Vizag. Pulsus is one of the largest IT/ITeS employment generators in Andhra Pradesh. Pulsus Group was founded by Robert Kalina in Canada in 1983. It was later acquired by Srinubabu Gedela, an entrepreneur. It has become a leading provider of healthcare information, reaching millions of scholars and students through healthcare publications and digital platforms. Pulsus India operates with 7000+ employees from Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, providing services in healthtech, health informatics, medical publishing and pharmacovigilance services.

According to Srinubabu Gedela, since its inception in 2019, Pulsus Vizag has created approximately 4,000+ jobs with 75 per cent of them being women. Pulsus Vizag has witnessed over 200 per cent growth in the last four years due to the availability of quality manpower in and around Vizag.

