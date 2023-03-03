25 top CEOs, envoys to attend Global Investors Summit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The State government wants to realise its ambitious plan of attracting huge investments and also providing employment to youth in the State through the Global Investors Summit,” asserted Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath. Speaking to mediapersons at the venue of the summit at AU Engineering College grounds on Thursday, he said they set a target of achieving Rs 2 lakh crore investments.

“All arrangements are in place and Advance Security Liaison has been done at the summit venue. As many as 14,000 have registered for the summit on the Advantage.ap.in. All steps are being taken to ensure that there is no inconvenience for them,” he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the summit on Friday morning in the presence of several industrialists and Ambassadors of eight to 10 countries. He will host a dinner for the dignitaries participating in the summit on Friday evening. The summit will end at noon on Saturday.

“The State government is ready to allot land for those who are keen to set up industries in AP. The CM has promised additional help if the industries are set up within six months of signing an MoU. The new industrial policy 2023-28 will be investor-friendly. If there is no election code issue, it will be unveiled at the summit. Otherwise, it will be announced after 15 days,” he said, adding that the CM has asked them to review every proposal received at the summit and based on its merit approvals will be given.

The summit will showcase the credibility of Jagan’s leadership to win the confidence of the investors from across the globe. The summit is aimed at ensuring development of the State economy and at the same time to ensure employment opportunities for youth, he explained.

TTD Chairman and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said, “Unlike the previous TDP regime, the MoUs signed at the summit will be realistic as they will ensure employment for youth.”

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The State government wants to realise its ambitious plan of attracting huge investments and also providing employment to youth in the State through the Global Investors Summit,” asserted Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath. Speaking to mediapersons at the venue of the summit at AU Engineering College grounds on Thursday, he said they set a target of achieving Rs 2 lakh crore investments. “All arrangements are in place and Advance Security Liaison has been done at the summit venue. As many as 14,000 have registered for the summit on the Advantage.ap.in. All steps are being taken to ensure that there is no inconvenience for them,” he said. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the summit on Friday morning in the presence of several industrialists and Ambassadors of eight to 10 countries. He will host a dinner for the dignitaries participating in the summit on Friday evening. The summit will end at noon on Saturday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The State government is ready to allot land for those who are keen to set up industries in AP. The CM has promised additional help if the industries are set up within six months of signing an MoU. The new industrial policy 2023-28 will be investor-friendly. If there is no election code issue, it will be unveiled at the summit. Otherwise, it will be announced after 15 days,” he said, adding that the CM has asked them to review every proposal received at the summit and based on its merit approvals will be given. The summit will showcase the credibility of Jagan’s leadership to win the confidence of the investors from across the globe. The summit is aimed at ensuring development of the State economy and at the same time to ensure employment opportunities for youth, he explained. TTD Chairman and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said, “Unlike the previous TDP regime, the MoUs signed at the summit will be realistic as they will ensure employment for youth.”