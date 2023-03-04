Amaravati land scam: Andhra HC asks CID to quiz Narayana’s wife at her residence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday asked the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to question Ramadevi, wife of former minister P Narayana, and another accused woman in the alleged Amaravati land scam, at their residences.

The CID had served notices on Narayana, his wife Ramadevi and Narayana Educational Institutions academic director Potturi Prameela directing them to appear before it in the case related to the alleged irregularities in the Amaravati master plan and realignment of inner ring road in the capital.

All the three accused filed separate petitions seeking quashing of the notices. The petitioners’ counsel Dammalapati Srinivas informed the court that as per the Supreme Court guidelines, a woman has to be questioned at her residence only. Srinivas further added that the court had earlier permitted questioning Narayana at his residence. Justice K Srinivas Reddy issued orders to the CID to question the two women at their respective residences.



