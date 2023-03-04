Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fee payment for RTE seats in private schools will depend on final verdict : Andhra Pradesh HC

Recently, the State government issued GO 24 stating that fee for the students, who secured seats in private schools under the 25% quota of Right to Education has to pay their fee from financial aid.

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued interim orders that payment of fee for the students, who secured seats in private schools under the 25% quota of Right to Education (RTE), will depend on the final verdict. 

Challenging the order, Independent Schools Management Association (ISMA) chairman Koganti Srikanth and United Private Educational Institutions Federation (UPEIF) chairman Gollapudi Mohan Rao approached the High Court. 

They urged the court to direct the government to pay the fee directly to the school managements and not to the accounts of the student’s mother. 

Petitioners’ counsel argued that the government has not determined the fee for 25% quota properly. Justice G Ramakrishna Prasad directed the school education department to file a counter with full details.  The case hearing was adjourned to March 15.

CBI probe: Kin of MLC’s ex-driver go for appeal

Parents of  V Subrahmanyam, former driver of YSRC MLC Ananta Babu, went for an appeal against the refusal of single judge in handing over the investigation of murder of their son to CBI. On Friday, Subrahmanyam’s parents urged the division bench comprising Justice Venkata Sesha Sai and Justice Pratapa Venkata Jyothirmayee, to hand over the case to the CBI for impartial probe. The case hearing was posted to March 6.

