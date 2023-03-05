45-year-old teacher suffers heart attack, dies in classroom

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A government school teacher suffered from heart attack while teaching a lesson to the students and died in the classroom at Vetapalem in Bapatla district on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Veera Babu (45), native of Inkollu village and had been working as a teacher at a government school in Vakavari palem. On Saturday, while taking class to the students, he suffered severe chest pain and went unconscious.

Panicked students immediately informed to other students who called an ambulance and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The doctors informed that he was brought dead. The staff and students were in utter shock as the entire incident happened within a few minutes in the classroom.

