Home States Andhra Pradesh

45-year-old teacher suffers heart attack, dies in classroom

The staff and students were in utter shock as the entire incident happened within a few minutes in the classroom.

Published: 05th March 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

death, suffocation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A government school teacher suffered from heart attack while teaching a lesson to the students and died in the classroom at Vetapalem in Bapatla district on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Veera Babu (45), native of Inkollu village and had been working as a teacher at a government school in Vakavari palem. On Saturday, while taking class to the students, he suffered severe chest pain and went unconscious. 

Panicked students immediately informed to other students who called an ambulance and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The doctors informed that he was brought dead. The staff and students were in utter shock as the entire incident happened within a few minutes in the classroom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heart attack government school teacher
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp