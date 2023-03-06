Home States Andhra Pradesh

Admissions for private unaided schools begin in Andhra

The School Education Department requested the parents to utilise the toll-free helpline number 14417 for any help.

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education department has issued a calendar of events for the Andhra Pradesh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules-2010 to implement Section 12(1)(C) of RTE, 2009 by providing 25% of seats in Private Unaided Schools.

According to the commissioner of School Education, S Suresh Kumar, registration of all IB, ICSE, CBSE and State syllabi following private un-aided schools, will be done from March 6 to 16 at the official portal http://cse.ap.gov.in.

The student registration window on the portal will be available from March 18 to April 7. Student application eligibility determination through GSWS data will be from April 09 to 12, the publication of1st round lottery results will be on April 13, and the confirmation of student admissions by schools will be from April 15 to 21.

Adding to these, Publication of 2nd round lottery results will be announced on April 25 and confirmation of student admission by schools in 2nd round will be from April 26 to 30. The School Education Department requested the parents to utilise the toll-free helpline number 14417 for any help.

